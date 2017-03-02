 Top
    Scorsese’s next $150 mln movie will “rejuvenate” Robert De Niro and Pacino

    Film will use expensive technology to make Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci appear at ages 30, 50 and 70

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Next movie of Martin Scorsese will cost between $120-$150 mln USD due to technology to show actors younger.

    Report informs referring to foreign media, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci will star in The Irishman.

    The picture tells real-life story of hitman Frank Sheeran.

    The Irishman will use expensive technology to make its three stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, appear at ages 30, 50 and 70.

    The movie is under development for years. 

