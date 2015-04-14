Russian singer to perform at International Mugham Center

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The list of events to be held on the second ten-day of April in the International Mugham Center was announced. Report informs that Russian singer Anton Belyayev will perform a concert at the International Mugham Center on April 19.

On April 18, a memorial ceremony dedicated to the "Boys from Baku" team captain, Anar Mammadkhanov will be held.

A concert of classical music will be held in the Mugam Center within the framework of K.Karayev Festival on April 22.

On April 29, the prominent tar performer, the people's artist Ramiz Guliyev's recital will take place at the stage of the International Mugam Center. The concert is held on the eve of Ramiz Guliyev's birthday.