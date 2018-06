Repertoire of Academic National Drama Theater for January announced

7 January, 2016 14:51

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Repertoire of Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater for January announced. Report presents a list of plays to be staged this month: January 11, 19:00 - The minister's wife, B.Nusic January 15, 19:00 - Shah Qajar, A.Amirli January 16, 19:00 - Amir Timur, H.Cavid January 17, 19:00 - My fault, I.Efendiyev January 19, 19:00 - Garabaghname, I. Efendiyev January 22, 19:00 - General's last command, V.Samadoglu January 23, 19:00 - Monsieur Ibrahim and the flowers of the Koran, EE Schmitt January 24, 19:00 - Letters from abroad, H.Hasanov 12.00, 14.00 -Speaking doll, A.Shaiq January 28, 19:00 Cylinder, Filippo E.de January 29, 12:00, 16:00 - Gypsy girl, A.Shaig January 30, 12:00, 15:00 - Folk tale. January 31, 12:00, My mother's book 16.00- J.Mammadguluzadeh