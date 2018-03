Baku. 17 February. REPORT/ "Now my health is good".

Report informs, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Rasim Balayev has said.

"News spread that me and my wife's health are not good and we went abroad. At present both of us are good.

My wife undergone surgery in Baku.

At the moment, she is treated at home and doctors assess the situation as normal", the actor said.

Notably, actor R. Balayev had been suffering from stomach ache for a while.