Rafig Huseynov’s body will arrive in Baku tonight

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The body of Public Artist of Azerbaijan, well-known TV announcer Rafig Huseynov who passed away in hospital in Germany will be brought to Baku tonight.

His spouse Sabina Huseynova told Report.

Huseynova said that her husband’s corpse will be sent from Germany today at 20:00 Baku time. The plane carrying his body will land in Baku tonight. Farewell ceremony will be held at the State Song Theater named after Rashid Behbudov. R.Huseynov will be buried in the II Alley of Honor.

Rafig Huseynov who suffered from lung cancer for many years has died in hospital in Dusseldorf, Germany, October 28.