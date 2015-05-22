Presentation of documentary "Rise" movie to be held

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 26 at the Nizami Cinema Center to be held a presentation of a full-length documentary "Rise" ("Yukselish").

Report informs, the film shot due to the order of state governance, in the studio "Salname" by the film director, the national actor Vasif Babayev, devoted to the memory of the outstanding scientist and designer, the Chairman of the State commission on space flight USSR Lieutenant-General Kerim Kerimov.

The author of the idea of film is an academician Arif Pashayev, the project manager is an academician Arif Pashayev and Arif Mehdiyev, script by Vasif Babayev, operators Valeriy Pankratov, Nadir Zeynalov, Elchin Abdullayev, Alexey Malyshev, Sahib Safarov, operators of the Chronicle of 1970-1980-s Mukhtar Mammadov, Gennady Pastushkov, Zahid Nazarov, Rafig Javadov, Rustam Zulalov, editor Yusuf Sheikhov, executive producer Azad Akhundov, producers Vasif Babayev and Nazim Huseynov.