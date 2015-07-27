Preparations for film festival 'Altın Koza' start in Turkey

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Preparations for the prestigious Turkish film festival "Altın Koza" have been started.

Report informs the opening ceremony of the 22nd International Film Festival will be held on September 14 in Adana.

At present the printing of posters carried out.The work of the artist Onur Ashky selected from 140 submitted projects recognized the best Billboard.

International Film Festival "Altın Koza" is considered the most prestigious film festival in Turkey.The jury of the annual film festival is also included our compatriot, Honored Art Worker, professor at the University of Cukurova Jahangir Novruzov.