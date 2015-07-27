 Top
    Close photo mode

    Preparations for film festival 'Altın Koza' start in Turkey

    The jury also included Professor Jahangir Novruzov

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Preparations for the prestigious Turkish film festival "Altın Koza" have been started.

    Report informs the opening ceremony of the 22nd International Film Festival will be held on September 14 in Adana.

    At present the printing of posters carried out.The work of the artist Onur Ashky selected from 140 submitted projects recognized the best Billboard.

    International Film Festival "Altın Koza" is considered the most prestigious film festival in Turkey.The jury of the annual film festival is also included our compatriot, Honored Art Worker, professor at the University of Cukurova Jahangir Novruzov.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi