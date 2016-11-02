Premiere of "Witch and Beaty" to be held

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Oyug" theater-studio under the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre named after Abdulla Shaig has prepared a new performance.

Report informs referring to the press service of the theatre, "Witch and Beaty" will be premiered by studio's small talents on November 8.

The performance will be shown on the occasion of National Flag Day - November 9.

The main purpose of the performance teaching honesty, loyalty, courage, and love shows victory of good over evil to children.

The main characters are performed by children selected in the competition for attracting new talent.

Notably, 20 children selected in the contest among 160 children aged 5-15.