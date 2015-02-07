Premiere of new play based on "Dede Korkut" epic to take place

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The premiere of a spectacle "Boy" will be held in "YUG" State Theatre today. Report informs, the author of idea and producer of one-part mythological spectacle based on the "Book of Dede Korkut" epic poem, is Tarlan Engin, a director is Ar-Toghrul, a stage-painter is Rashid Sheriff, a costume-designer is Leyla Aliyeva, stage-musician Melek Verdizade, a choreographer Parviz Mamedrzayev.

The spectacle was prepared by the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.