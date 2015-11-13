'Forget Herostratus!' staged in Baku

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Premiere of the performance prepared under 'Forget Herostratus!' two-part parable of Grigoriy Gorin played in Azerbaijan State National Academic Drama Theatre.

Report informs, director of the performance is Honored Art Worker Mehriban Alakbarzadeh.

The performance played by honored artists Sabir Mammadov, Ayshad Mammadov, Elshan Rustamov, Sabir Mammadov, Munavvar Aliyeva, Irada Hasanova, actors Vusal Mustafayev, Ulvi Hasanov, Shamil Ibrahimov, Elchin Hajiyev.

Leading role - Herostratus was played by Hikmat Rahimov.

Art director of the two-part parable is Ilham Elkhanoghlu, musical setting Kamil Ismayilov, light and sound director Rafael Hasanov.

The work translated into the Azerbaijani language by Mehriban Alakbarzadeh.

The work deals with life of the Ephesus resident named Herostratus. Herostratus is a former merchant setting fire to the temple of Artemis, sacred in Ephesus. It is said that Herostratus made so to be famous. Ephesus Amir gives a strange order to punish him: Forget Herostratus!. But in contrast to the order Herostratus is not forgotten. Constructors, servants of the temple are forgotten, but Herostratus is always remembered. Essence, main point of the spectacle is based on it.