    Photo exhibition devoted to world's first woman astronaut opens in Baku

    The event presents rare photographs, reflecting periods of the life of Valentina Tereshkova

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Photo exhibition "Девушку Чайкой зовут" (Girl called Chaika), dedicated to the world's first woman cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova held in Russian Information and Cultural Center (RICC) in Baku, Report informs citing the RICC.

    Notably, on March 6, Valentina Tereshkova celebrated her 80th birthday.

    The exhibition presents rare photographs, reflecting some stages of the life of Tereshkova, youthful years, period of training, during space flight, first earth breakfast, in the circle of friends, in the detachment of cosmonauts, rest minutes and others.

    At opening ceremony, documentary "Эй! Небо, сними шляпу!" " (Hey sky,take off your hat) was shown.

