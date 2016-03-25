Paul McCartney joins ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean'

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ After wrapping Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, directors Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have gone back to add an extra big set-piece scene.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, Paul McCartney quietly has joined the cast of the film. The picture, the fifth installment of the Pirates Of The Caribbean series, stars Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa, Javier Bardem as the villainous Captain Salazar, and Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario play new characters and Orlando Bloom returns as Will Turner.

No one was telling what role McCartney plays. All information is that this is not a re-shoot, but rather an extra scene, and that there is plenty of time to add it because the film isn’t being released until May 26, 2017.