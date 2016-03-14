Paintings by Bacon of 30 million stolen in Spain

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ From a private home in central Madrid are five paintings of British painter Francis Bacon stolen. The works have a total estimated value of 30 million euros, Report informs citing the Spanish newspaper El País. It involves one of the largest art thefts in Spain.

The robbery took place already in June last year, but the authorities have kept the secret until now. Police now confirm the theft.

Bacon (1909-1992) was one of the most important painters of the last century. His works are auctioned for record amounts. The stolen paintings were owned by a former friend of Bacon, which she inherited from the artist.

According to the newspaper, the thieves grabbed a brief absence from the collector to strike. They managed to disarm the alarm and without leaving fingerprints or traces disappear. So far no trace.