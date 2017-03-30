Oscar award rules restricted

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Oscars organizers are to continue using accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) despite the best film mix-up.

Report informs citing the BBC, PriceWaterhouseCoopers had taken responsibility for the "unacceptable" mistake which saw La La Land wrongly announced as the winner instead of Moonlight.

Its president, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, wrote in a letter to members that new rules will also mean electronic devices are banned backstage.

PwC's Brian Cullinan was caught posting Twitter photos just before the mix-up.

Also, according to the new rules, the ceremony will now involve not two, but three employees of PriceWaterhouseCoopers. The third employee will be in the director's room throughout the ceremony.