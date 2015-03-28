New York hosts 14th Turkish Film Festival

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ In the United States launched XIV New York Film Festival of Turkish films.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency, the festival, organized by the Turkish Society of America, began showing of the film directed by Tayfun Pirselimoglu "Ben O Değilim" ("I am not him") in the theater "School of VisualArt" (SVA Theatre) in Manhattan.

During the festival to be shown 7 films on different themes.

The festival will end on April 4 with demonstrating of the film "Unutursam Fısılda" ("Whisper if I forget").