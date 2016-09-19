Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators prepares a new spectacle

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators is preparing a new spectacle on the occasion of anniversaries of two People's Artists.

Report informs citing the press service of the theatre, the new play for 75th anniversary of Aghakhan Salmanli and 70th of Yasin Garayev is named 'Açarını itirənlər' (Losing Minds).

Director of the play, based on Ahmad Orujali's comedy of the same name, is Aghakhan Salmanli. Video and computer graphics is by Ilham Asadov, musical setting by Irada Muradova.

Alongside with the heroes of anniversaries, main parts are played by Honored Artist Almaz Mustafayeva, actress Zemfira Abdulsamadova and actor Ilham Asadov.

The spectacle on the occasion of the two well-known artists will be premiered in early December this year.