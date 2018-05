Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan appointed new chief directors in three theaters in the country.

Report informs, in accordance with the orders of the Minister Abulfaz Garayev, Sarwar Aliyev appointed chief director of Agdam State Drama Theatre, Musa Eyyubov - Gazakh State Drama Theatre and the former chief director of the Ganja State Drama Theatre Gumrah Omar - Theatre Yugas (YUĞ).

Irada Gezalova replaced chief director of the Ganja State Drama Theatre.