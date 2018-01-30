National Art Museum to host event in honor of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The National Art Museum will host memorial evening of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev on February 3 .

Report informs referring to the museum, at the event, Scientific Secretary of Azerbaijan National History Museum, PhD in History Farhad Jabbarov, BP leading Exploration Specialist, H.Z. Taghiyev's great-grandson Nazim Abdullayev, Senior Research Fellow at ANAS Institute of Geology and Geophysics, candidate of geology and mineralogy sciences Saida Miri-zade will share information about H.Z. Taghiyev's life and activity.

Entrance to the event at 15:00 is free.

Notably, philanthropist, educator and public figure Haji Zeynalabdin Taghi Taghiyev was born to a shoe-maker's family in Baku on January 10, 1823 (in 1838 for some sources). He was a worker from his childhood and became a bricklayer from 15 years. He invested in oil extraction in 1873, oil-gusher in 1878 made him one of the richest entrepreneurs in Baku. H.Z. Taghiyev caused construction of water pipeline to Baku in 1879 and only school for girls in the South Caucasus in 1901 spending 325,000 manats.

He passed away in Mardakan on September 13, 1924 and buried in the tomb of Abuturab.