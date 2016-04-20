Actress Nasiba Zeynalova commemorated in Baku

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, theater and movie actress Nasiba Zeynalova intellectuals and the public representatives visited her grave in the Alley of Honor.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Adalat Valiyev, chairman of the Union of theatrical figures of Azerbaijan, director of the National Academic Drama Theater Azerpasha Nemet, Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers, People's Artist Shafiga Mamedov, representatives of the Azerbaijani theater community were among those present.

The participants laid flowers at the grave of N.Zeynalova, shared memories.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Veliyev spoke about the events held on the occasion of the anniversary of the actress. He said that according to the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's 100th anniversary of N.Zeynalova will be celebrated throughout the year.