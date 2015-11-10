Heydar Aliyev Palace will host the "Travel of tale characters"

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Nağıl qəhrəmanlarının səyahəti" (Travel of tale characters) new year festivals for children will be held in Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Report informs, festivals will be held on January 2, 3, 4 in 2016. Children may see new year adventures facing Jirtdan and friends (Little Red Riding Hood, Buratino, three kids, etc.)

In addition, children gathering around the biggest colorful pine tree placed at the scene of the Palace will participate in the interesting, colorful and interactive spectacle together with Santa Clause and other tale characters and have fun. Many other surprises will make this new year festivals interesting and unforgettable for children.

At present tale-spectacle training held. Tickets of tale-spectacle, which will be have participants more than 200 may be got from city box-offices.

Tickets are available for 5-25 manats. Tale-spectacle starts at 13:00.