    Musical Theater to participate in Turkish Dede Korkut International Festival

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Musical Theater has been invited to the 23th Bayburt Dede Korkut International Culture and Art Festival, to be held in Turkey.

    Report informs citing the theater's press service, the festival, attended by art figures of a number of countries, especially of Turkic-speaking countries every year, will take place in Bayburt on July 14-16.

    The International Festival was founded in 1995 and is annually held with the organization of the Municipality of Bayburt. Ballet troupe of the Musical Theater will participate in the 23th Bayburt Dede Korkut International Culture and Art Festival for the second time.

    The Festival includes various events, exhibitions, master classes, meetings with famous playwrights, poets as well conferences, poetry parties.  

