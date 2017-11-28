Moscow hosts presentation of film authored by Leyla Aliyeva

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ A documentary "Light behind window" has been presented at October cinema in Moscow.

Report informs referring to the AZERTAC, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, author and executive producer of the film Leyla Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Shootings of the documentary were carried out with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Baku Media Center.

Prior to the screening of the film, Leyla Aliyeva, the film's screenwriter and director Oleg Schommer, and Alexandra Abidennova who played one of the main heroes in the documentary, went on stage.

Oleg Schommer highlighted the plot of the documentary. He thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Baku Media Center for their contribution to the film.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva thanked the audience for their interest in the documentary. She also thanked director Oleg Schommer.

"This film is about good and evil. With this film we want to say that we are bound to each other, and we are all part of a whole. When we treat others kindly, we are kind to ourselves, and when we hurt someone, we do hurt ourselves as well. The main thing is that our hearts are in love, and love is the greatest force in the world," Leyla Aliyeva said.

The ceremony was attended by Russia's well-known cultural and public figures, students, and actors who played main characters in the film.