"Maiden Tower" ballet to be shown

Baku.29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre continues to show performances dedicated to the 100th anniversary of outstanding Azerbaijani ballet dancer, choreographer and talented teacher, People's Artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prize of the USSR Gamar Almaszadeh.

Report informs, the next performance of this series will be the ballet "Maiden Tower" of Afrasiyab Badalbeyli.

The premiere of the first Azerbaijani national ballet "Maiden Tower" was held April 16, 1940. Gamar Almaszadeh was the choreographer of the performance and for many years she performed the role Gulyanag. For the past 75 years, "Maiden Tower" has a strong place in the repertory of the Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The show will take place on April 5, starring by People's Artist Gulagasi Mirzayev (Polad), Honored Artist Tamilla Mammadzadeh (Gulyanag) and lead singer Anar Mikayilov (Jahangir Khan).

Conductor of the performance is the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Javanshir Jafarov.