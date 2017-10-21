 Top
    Louvre Museum presents works of Azerbaijani artists - PHOTO

    National costumes and musical instruments featured in works© Report

    Paris. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Works of Azerbaijani artists were shown at the Art Shopping International Contemporary Art Exhibition in Paris.

    France bureau of Report News Agency informs, Asmar Narimanbeyova and Maryam Alakbarli represented Azerbaijan at the Art Shopping in Carrousel du Louvre, Paris.

    National costumes and musical instruments featured in the works.

    This year's exhibition is attended by 700 artists from different countries. Art Shopping International Contemporary Art Exhibition will last until October 22.

    Vusala Ismatgizi

