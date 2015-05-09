Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition of YARAT Contemporary Art Center in Venice

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the exhibition of "The Union of Fire and Water" presented by YARAT Contemporary Art Center in the framework of the 56th Venice Biennale. Report informs that Leyla Aliyeva reviewed the exhibition and was informed about the idea of the project and the exhibits.

The idea of "The unity of the fire and water" project is about the historical and cultural coordination of Baku and Venice in the point of two artists' view - Almagul Menlibayeva and Rashad Alakbarov. Rashad Alakbarov's works and video installations by Almagul Menlibayeva attracted the attention of viewers.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's active and successful participation in the Venice Biennale. According to her, this participation is significant for introducing the Azerbaijani artists in the field of contemporary art to the world and the expansion of relations among the artists from different countries.