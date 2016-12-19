 Top
    Legendary Hollywood actress dies aged 99

    Her first husband was a Turkish politician

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Hollywood star and iconic socialite with Hungarian origin Zsa Zsa Gabor has dies at 99-years of age of a heart attack in Los Angeles, Report informs, referring to Turkish media.

    According to information, life style and extraordinary personality of iconic star with 8 marriages frequently came under the spotlight. Her first husband was a Turkish politician.

    Biography of actress who lived in Turkey for short period of her life was published in 1991.

    She confessed in the book her love to founder of Turkish republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. 

