“Inner city” will run in all movie theatres of Park Cinema

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Inner city” featured film will run in all movie houses of Park Cinema.

Report informs, the film to be demonstrated on January 20 have been produced in “Azerbaijanfilm” Movie Studios named after Jafar Jabbarly with sponsorship of Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Currently, the movie is demonstrated at 15th Pune International Movie Festival in India.

“Inner city” was demonstrated at 7th Yashwant International Film Festival in India, 38th Cairo International Film Festival in Egypt, 47th Indian International Film Festival (Qoa), 20th Tallinn Dark Nights Film Festival in Estonia, 21th Kerala International Film Festival in India. Tahmina Rafaella was awarded “Best Actress” in 5th Van Lake International Festival in Turkey for her performance in the film.

Author of idea of the drama film is Tahmina Rafaella, script writer – Tahmina Rafaella and Ilgar Safat, production director - Ilgar Safat, production operator – Luka Koassin, designer Butunay Hagverdiyev, executive producer – Ulvi Gasimov, producer – Mushvig Hatamov.

Tahmina Rafaella, Firdovsi Atakishiyev, Mehriban Zeki, Elmira Shabanova and others performed main characters of the film.

Notably, the film will be in show below times:

Sessions:

Park Bulvar: 22:00; 00:20;

Metro Park: 19:45; 22:10; 00:30;

Flame Towers: 11:40; 14:00; 16:20; 18:40; 21:00; 23:20; 01:40;

Zagulba: 12:10; 14:30; 16:50; 19:10; 21:30; 23:50.