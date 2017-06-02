II Republican People’s Theatre Festival underway

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ II Republican People’s Theatre Festival is held upon the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Report was informed in the ministry's press service.

The festival consists of selection and final stages. Jury travels to regions to watch people theatres participating at selection stage, to select suitable ones among them and invite to Baku for final stage.

The final stage of the festival and the closing ceremony will be held on June 12-14 at Academic National Drama Theatre in Baku. At the final stage, jury will examine performances of people theatres. The theatres awarded in various nominations will be rewarded during closing ceremony held at Academic National Drama Theatre on June 14.

Notably, at final stage, “Open Doors” will be held at Academic National Drama Theatre.