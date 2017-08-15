Icherisheher to host festival called "Forgotten dishes"

© Report.az

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Icherisheher will host a meal festival called "Forgotten dishes".

Administration of State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic told Report.

The main purpose of the festival, which will last from September 1 to 3, is to celebrate the holiday with the residents of Baku and guests of the city by creating the Eid al-Adha holiday in the historic part of the city.

Festival participants will be able to participate in cooking and presentation. At the same time, the event aims to increase the interest in Azerbaijani cuisine and return forgotten wealth of the national cuisine to the table of the nation.