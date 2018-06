Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Honored architect of Azerbaijan has died.

Report informs, Nargiz Asgarova passed away at the age of 87.

Notably, Nargiz Saleh Asgarova was born in 1929 in Baku. She worked at the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), up to 2006 – she was the Deputy Director of Shaki Regional Scientific Center of ANAS.