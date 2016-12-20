Heydar Aliyev Palace will host concert "Colors of Anatolia"

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Palace will host a concert program entitled "Colors of Anatolia".

Report was informed at the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

It was noted that the main purpose of the concert is to be held on December 23, at 19:00 organized by the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Institute of Yunus Emre in Baku is to reflect the friendship between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the "Colors of Anatolia" is a special program of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.