Heydar Aliyev Center will host exhibition by renowned Mexican sculptor Jorge Marin

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 28, Heydar Aliyev Center will host “The Reconstruction of the Being» solo exhibition by renowned Mexican artist and sculptor.

The exhibition will feature monumental sculptures of the artist created in recent years. This will be the first exhibit of Jorge Marin in Eastern Europe, Report informs referring to the press service of Heydar Aliyev Center.

"The Reconstruction of the Being" is built upon three different cores: Men within society, Men in space and Men as a body and as a mind. The name of the exhibition refers to the process of displaying the artist’s development and personal deconstruction of a self, and to the posterior reconstruction that happens when spectators are able to interact and live with the sculptures, embodied in the same space, as Jorge Marin’s bronzes entwine with the Heydar Aliyev Center’s architecture.

53-year-old artist has been working for more than 25 years. After a broad search, he decided to adopt bronze as his own medium of expression, making it a distinctive sign of his art. He has dabbled in various sculptural dimensions, ranging from miniature to monumental, format has exhibited both in Mexico and abroad, which have taken over public spaces.

He has participated in over 250 group and individual exhibits. His work has been exhibited in galleries and museums in France, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Romania, Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Canada, United States, England, Russia, Belgium, Denmark, Latvia, Serbia, Singapore, China and Indonesia.

The exhibition opening at the Heydar Aliyev Center will last till March 31, 2017.