Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibition of acclaimed Czech artist Alphonse Mucha

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ An exhibition entitled "Alphonse Mucha: in search of beauty" has opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Report informs, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The exhibition was organized in partnership with the Mucha Foundation.

Addressing the opening ceremony, president of the Mucha Foundation, Alphonse Mucha's grandson John Mucha said he was pleased that the exhibition was launched in such a spectacular building. He hailed the beauty of Azerbaijan and its capital city Baku.

Curator of the exhibition Tomako Sato thanked Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for her careful approach to Alphonse Mucha's art, as well as her support for the organization of the exhibition.

The event participants then viewed the exhibition which features more than 80 works of the artist.

Alphonse Mucha, for many people synonymous with Art Nouveau, was born in the town of Ivanèice, Moravia (today a region of the Czech Republic).

The exhibition will close on May 16.