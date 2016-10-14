Heydar Aliyev Center will host Grammy winner Take 6 concert

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Take 6 of Claude V. McKnigh, Mark Kibble, Joey Kibble, David Thomas, Alvin Chea, Khristian Dentley have prepared interesting concert program with synthesis of various styles.

In 1980, Claude McKnight formed an a cappella quartet, The Gentlemen's Estates Quartet, at Oakwood College. Later the group was known under the moniker Alliance. The group was signed to Reprise Records in 1987, and quickly changed its name to Take 6 after a name search revealed Alliance was in use.

‘Take 6’ became popular after their first album gained admiration of audience and critics.

Remarkably, every album of brilliant sixtet was grandous event for jazz lovers and millions of copies of them were sold.

Tickets are available in Heydar Aliyev Center’s ticket offices and www.heydaraliyevcenter.az.

Tickets prices cost 20, 30, 50, 60, 80, 100 and 120 AZN.