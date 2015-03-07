Gala presentation of the "Conjoined twins" film held in Baku - PHOTO

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ At Nizami Cinema Center held a gala performance of the comedy film "Conjoined twins" ("Yapışık kardeşler") with the participation of popular Turkish actor and leading Ilker Airyk.

Report informs, at a gala presentation besides the actor Ilker Airyk also participated Hakan Bulut and creative team from Turkey.

Before the demonstration of the film, I. Airyk and H. Bulut signed an autographs, and then held a press conference for journalists, during which the Turkish actors said that they fascinated by Baku city.

The film tells the story of two cute brothers - Halima and Selim, who by the will of fate are conjoined twins and are forced to live together.

Starred in the film Ilker Airyk, Hakan Bulut, Ivana Sert, Susan Kardesh, Suat Sungur, Erdal Tosun, Ayberk Attila, Firat Tanysh and Bulent Shakrak.

After the press conference the film demontrated to the viewers.