'Fate of the King' film demonstrated in Batumi in Georgian

Tbilisi. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ With the support of the Azerbaijani Consulate General to Batumi and “MEDIAGROUP ADJARA P.S.”, “Hökmdarın taleyi” (Fate of the King) film made based on “Hökmdar və qızı” (The King and his daughter) by Azerbaijani People's Writer Ilyas Efendiyev was shown at “APOLLO” cinema in the Georgian.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, opening the event, Consul General of Azerbaijan to Batumi Rashad Ismayilov spoke about great importance of the film and expressed confidence that the film will gain interest of the audience.

The Consul General said that Ilyas Efendiyev's work was highly appreciated by the independent Azerbaijan state and Fate of the King was produced according to the order of national leader Heydar Aliyev on perpetuating the memory of the People's Writer Ilyas Efendiyev.

It was stated that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also highly appreciated Ilyas Efendiyev's activity. An order was signed on January, 2014 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ilyas Efendiyev.

The writer's granddaughter, President of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation, G.Efendiyeva said that the events in the film cover one of the most difficult periods of Azerbaijani history.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov, representative of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism Aydin Hasanov, government officials of Adjara Autonomous Republic, heads of the diplomatic corps accredited in Batumi, Batumi State University students, SOCAR managerial staff and employees, Batumi community leaders, members of the Georgia-Azerbaijan charitable society named after M.F.Akhundov and members of the public attended the event.

Notably, Elchin is a scriptwriter of the film, made on the motives of The King and his daughter tragic film by great playwright Ilyas Efendiyev. The film score is by Polad Bulbuloghlu. Directed by Ramiz Fataliyev. Fakhraddin Manafov, Gunash Aliyeva, Parviz Mammadrzayev, Ilya Shakunova and others starred in the film.