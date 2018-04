Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's well-known theater actor Levent died at the age of 67.

Report informs referring to Turkish media he was being treated for liver cancer in a long time.

The actor was born in 1948 in Samsun. He began his stage career in 1964 at Ankara State Theater.

Levent had a number of roles in theater and filmography.