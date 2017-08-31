Famous singers to participate in “Retro Baku” project

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Famous singers will take part in the “Retro Baku” project during Eid al-Adha (Sacrifice Feast).

Report was informed in the Information and Public Relations Department of Baku City Culture and Tourism Office, the next concerts of the “Retro Baku” project with the support of the Center for the Organization of Cultural Events and Work with Creative Youth will be held in the Fountains Square on September 1-2 at 19:00.

During Eid al-Adha, popular singers like People’s Artist Nazpari Dostaliyeva and honored artist Adalat Shukurov are expected to give a concert within the project.