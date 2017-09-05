Famous Indian Ocean music band to perform in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Indian Ocean music group which is widely regarded as one of India’s foremost bands will be visiting Azerbaijan from 10-14 September 2017. They will give live concert performances on 11 September 2017 at Baku Seaside Boulevard (7.00 pm) and on 13 September 2017 at Sumgait Seaside Boulevard (7.00 pm). Entry to the music concerts will be free for all, the Embassy said.

Report was informed by the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Indian Ocean group has been making big waves in India and abroad and have earned a cult following with their unique sound. Some critics describe Indian Ocean’s music as an amalgamation of Contemporary Rock, Indian classical, jazz, folk music and fusion that integrates themes like spiritualism, activism, environmentalism, the futility of war and mythology.

The visit of Indian Ocean Band comes as a part of the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of India and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Embassy said the organizers of the event, namely the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Indian Association Azerbaijan (IAA), welcome the Azerbaijani music lovers to come and enjoy the music show which is open for all.