Famous French accordionist to give concert in Baku

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Famous French accordionist Richard Galliano will perform a concert program in Baku.
Report was told at the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, concert will take place on October 25 at 20:00 in the Electra Events Hall.
A concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France will be held within the framework of the Baku International Jazz Festival.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
Share in Facebook