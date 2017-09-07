 Top
    Famous French accordionist to give concert in Baku

    The program is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Famous French accordionist Richard Galliano will perform a concert program in Baku.

    Report was told at the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, concert will take place on October 25 at 20:00 in the Electra Events Hall.

    A concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France will be held within the framework of the Baku International Jazz Festival.

