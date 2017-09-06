Euronews prepared report on Azerbaijani musical instrument - tar - VIDEO

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The sound of tar enriched musical traditions of Azerbaijan and turned it into a legend.

Report informs, this is stated in the Euronews article, dedicated to the Azerbaijani musical instrument – tar.

It has the shape of number 8 - the symbol of infinity. Its sound enriched the musical traditions of Azerbaijan and turned it into a legend. There was a time when it played only in rich houses, "the article says.

As Euronews journalist Aurora Velez notes, thanks to its rich musical capabilities, tar is the most commonly used musical instrument in the Caucasus.

The TV channel notes that today the tar is included in the list of intangible heritage of UNESCO.

"Secrets of dressing and processing are passed from generation to generation and carefully kept by local craftsmen," the article says.

"If you want to understand soul of Azerbaijan, go up to the highest mountain and listen to how the tar sounds," the author sums up.