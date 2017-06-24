Emil Kadirov dedicates Moscow concert to memory of Muslim Magomayev

Moscow. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Emil Kadirov dedicated a concert in Moscow to the memory of Muslim Magomayev. Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, a concert titled "Love, you are friend with hate" was held in the "Gradsky Hall". The young singer sang songs from the repertoire of Muslim Magomayev as "The Sea", "Thank You" and others. Emil Kadirov also presented his new album "Love, you are friend with hate," whose main song with the same name is written on poems of Leyla Aliyeva. At the concert, songs were sung in Russian, Azerbaijani, English and Spanish. Announcing the song "Veten" before the Russian audience, E. Kadirov noted that he was born in Azerbaijan and never lost ties with his homeland. "I am Azerbaijani and I am proud of it," he said.

On the eve of the concert, an exhibition "Silk Stories" was opened in the foyer of the concert hall, where old Azerbaijani kerchiefs were displayed. It was noted that the production of kelagai is a traditional art of Azerbaijani artisans, national headgear of Azerbaijani women, and since 2014 it was included by the UNESCO in the list of the intangible heritage of mankind.