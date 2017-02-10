"Dərs" film featured at "National film is our wealth" project

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Feature film "Dərs" (Lesson) was shown as part of the "National film is our wealth" project.

Report was informed in "Azerbaijanfilm" studio named after J. Jabbarli. Authors of the film are Rafig Aliyev and Javid Tavakkul.

In project organized by "Young innovators" Public Union and with the support of the Youth Fund under the President of Azerbaijan feature films" Sehirli xalat " (Magic robe), " Bir qalanın sirri " (mystery of one fortress) " Şərikli çörək " ( Shared Bread )", " Ögey ana " (Stepmother) shown to 400 schoolchildren.

Notably, "Dərs" film will be shown as part of the "Days of Azerbaijani films 2017" from March 9 in Nizami Cinema Center, Park Cinema and CinemaPlus on March 9.

Notably, the film has been recorded at "Azerbaijanfilm" studio named after J. Jabbarli with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Script writers are Elza Aghayeva and Anastasia Volkova, operator - Rauf Gurbanaliyev, production designer - Fikrat Alakbarov, composer - Tunzala Aghayeva, executive producer - Vusal Abbasov, producer Mushfig Hatamov.

Starring - Tamerlan Aghayev, Aliya Aliyeva, Rashid Aliyev, Ayna Zarbaliyeva, Nazim Ibrahimov, Mansura Ahmadova and others.