Days of Russian cinema kicks off in Baku

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Nizami" cinema center played host to the opening of the Days of Russian cinema, Report informs.

"I think the culture is a basis of the Azerbaijani-Russian relations, because we are closely connected", said Russian director Yuri Vasilyev ahead of the opening.

According to him, selection of films submitted in the framework of the Days of Russian Cinema, "is very interesting, because it just shows the spectrum of Russian cinema."

Russian director added that Azerbaijanis and natives of Azerbaijan played an important role in the development of the Soviet, and now Russian cinema.

After the ceremony, film Pure Art (2016) directed by Renat Davletyarov was presented.

The Festival program, which will be held on October 10-14, includes films Hero (directed by Y.Vasilyev), He's a Dragon (directed by I.Dzhendubaev), A guy from our cemetery (directed by I.Chizhikov and A. Chizhikov), The Box (directed by E.Bordyukov).