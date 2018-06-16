 Top
    Conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky died

    Famous conductor died at age 87

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ / Famous conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky died at the age of 87.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it is reported on the website of the Moscow Conservatory.

    Gennady Rozhdestvensky (1931-2018) was a Soviet and Russian conductor, pianist, composer and public figure, teacher, professor at the Moscow Conservatory. For more than 50 years Rozhdestvensky has led various local and foreign musical groups. Since 2012, he had been the musical director and chief conductor of the Moscow State Academic Chamber Music Theatre named after Boris Pokrovsky.

