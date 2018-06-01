CinemaPlus prepares entertaining program on International Children's Day - VIDEO

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ CinemaPlus 28 Mall premium cinema hosted an entertainment program for the children of martyrs' families, "Clean Life" Public Union of Mehriban Zeynalova, as well as for the children of low-income families and families with Down syndrome on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day.

Report informs, about 125 children watched performance of clown Agusha. Then, the young audience watched the animated film "Prince with white horse", which was professionally dubbed into Azerbaijani by the Cinemazadeh studio in 2018.

Kamala Piriyeva, Vusal Murtuzaliyev, Zumrud Badalova, Parviz Mammadrzayev, Elshan Rustamov, Elman Rafiyev, Said Nizami, Nazakat Mammadli, Husniya Murvatova, Khumar Salimova, Samira Rajabli, Zemfira Abdulsamadova, Rovshan Mammadli and Khatai Ali dubbed the film.

Editor-in-chief of the dubbing is Khatai Ali, producer Rovshan Mammadli, voice producer and voice operator Natig Shakar Ali, translator Afag Vasifgizi, post production supervisor Vugar Islamzade, chief producer Jafar Akhundzadeh.

Director of the Family Comedy Cartoon is Ross Venok.