Bruno Mars wins Grammy for best song and album - VIDEO - LIST

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The 60th Grammy Award ceremony was held in New York City on January 28 night.

Report informs, Bruno Mars won for the best song ("That's What I Like") and album nominations.

Prizers for nominations

Album of the Year - “24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

Record of the Year - “24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

Song of the Year - “That’s What I Like” - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, Songwriter - Bruno Mars

Best R&B Performance - “That’s What I Like” Bruno Mars

Best R&B Song - “That’s What I Like” - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, Songwriter - Bruno Mars

Best R&B Album -“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Best Album Design - “24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

Best Rap Song – "Humble" – Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II, Songwriter - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song – "Humble" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Music Video – "Humble" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album – "Damn" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Solo Pop Song – "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Vocal Album - "Divide" - Ed Sheeran

Best Metal Performance - "Sultan’s Curse" - "Mastodon"

Best Rock Singers – "Foo Fighters", "The War On Drugs" and late Leonardo Koen

Best Composition Soundtrack for Visual Media – composer Justin Hurwitz - "La-la Lend" film music

Best Song for Visual Media – composer Lin-Manuel Miranda – "How Far I'll Go" for Disney film "Moana".