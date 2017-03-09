'Boy çiçəyi' will be staged with actor Ramiz Novruz playing main role

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 10, Academic National Drama Theatre will present first play of “Boy çiçəyi və ya sən həmişə mənimləsən” with the presence of famous actor, People's Artist Ramiz Novruz.

Report informs citing the theater's press service, firstly, event will be organized on the occasion of March 10, Day of National Theatre. Way of development of Azerbaijani professional theater will be reviewed.

Director of the play, based on the “Boy çiçəyi” by Ilyas Afandiyev is artistic director and head of the Academic National Drama Theatre, People's Artist Azerpasha Nemat.

People's Artist Ramiz Novruz, Honored Artists Masma Aslangizi, Hijran Nasirova, Almaz Amanova, Azhdar Hamidov, Sabir Mammadov, actresses Rada Nasibova, Farida Aliyeva, actor Elnar Garayev starred in the play.

First show of the play was on November 2, 2011.