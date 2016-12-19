Bishkek hosted concert devoted to great singers Rashid Behbudov and Muslim Magomayev

Baku. 19 December.REPORT.AZ/ The Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre named after Abdilas Maldibayev in Bishkek has hosted "Blue eternity" gala concert dedicated to Azerbaijani famous singers - 100th anniversary of USSR People's Artist Rashid Behbudov and activity of USSR People's Artist Muslim Magomayev.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Embassy to Kyrgyz Republic, Director General of the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Bolotbek Osmonov opened the event.

Then, addressing the event Azerbaijan Ambassador to Kyrgyz Republic Hidayat Orujov expressed his gratitude for appreciation of Azerbaijan's great artists by the Kyrgyz people.

He said that R.Behbudov's voice is national wealth of Azerbaijani people and stressed his strong commitment to his people.

H.Orujov said that Muslim Magomayev's voice is regarded as the golden voice of the century and it's absolutely right approach: "His songs are high samples of art".